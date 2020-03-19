Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
Margaret Doman Obituary
Doman, Margaret F. Age 80, at rest March 16, 2020. Loving mother of Victoria (Victor) Rocus, Frank Doman and John (Paula) Doman; cherished grandmother of Steven and Michael (Allison) Rocus, Jake, Nick and Ty Doman; beloved sister of Carol (William) Peden Fuller and Eugene (Susan) Machnica; fond aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn; Mass 9:30 a.m.; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Catholic Charities of Chicago. For Service info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2020
