|
|
Doman, Margaret F. Age 80, at rest March 16, 2020. Loving mother of Victoria (Victor) Rocus, Frank Doman and John (Paula) Doman; cherished grandmother of Steven and Michael (Allison) Rocus, Jake, Nick and Ty Doman; beloved sister of Carol (William) Peden Fuller and Eugene (Susan) Machnica; fond aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn; Mass 9:30 a.m.; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Catholic Charities of Chicago. For Service info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2020