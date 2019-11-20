|
Cooper, Margaret E. (nee Lewis), age 69, passed away on November 16, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Loving mother of Cary Cooper and Chris (Ruby) Cooper; cherished grandmother of Autumn; dear sister of Barbara (John) Pabst and the late Lois Kula; dearest aunt of Adrienne, Joel, Katie and Kristin; devoted daughter of the late Arch and Alice Lewis. Margaret was also a dear friend of many. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00 -8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Funeral Service Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Ashburn Baptist Church, 15401 Wolf Road, Orland Park, IL. Burial private at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 20, 2019