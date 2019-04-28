|
Cherivtch, Margaret M. (nee King) Age 77. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Cherivtch; loving mother of Lisa Cherivtch, Lori (the late Glenn) Zetterberg, and Richard (Becki) Cherivtch; dearest "Nana" of the late Roger, Ryan, Rebecca, and Glenn Zetterberg, Jr., Kylie, Gracie, and Margaret Cherivtch; cherished sister of the late Charles King and Nancy (Gerald) Kobylarcik; dear sister-in-law of Dorothy (the late Raymond) Dlotkowski, Bernadine (the late Serafino) Buzzelli, Irwin (Carol) Kungis, Johnnie (Joanie) Kungis, and the late Ronnie Kungis; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Margaret's passion in life was her husband and children. She was a long-time resident of Midlothian and recently of Surprise, AZ, a member of St. Christopher Church, and a former employee of Mayer, Brown and Platt. Visitation Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019