Motes, Margaret C.
Margaret C. Motes nee Barnes; beloved wife of the late Herman; loving mother of Edward (Renee), Donna (Mark Borowicz), David (Amber) and Michael (Lauri) Motes; cherished grandma of nine and great grandmother of thirteen; fond sister of Thomas Barnes. Margaret retired after many years in the food industry. Visitation Tuesday November 24, 2020; 9:30 am to 12:00 pm time of Funeral Service at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park; Interment Private (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2020.