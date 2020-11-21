1/
Margaret C. Motes
Motes, Margaret C.

Margaret C. Motes nee Barnes; beloved wife of the late Herman; loving mother of Edward (Renee), Donna (Mark Borowicz), David (Amber) and Michael (Lauri) Motes; cherished grandma of nine and great grandmother of thirteen; fond sister of Thomas Barnes. Margaret retired after many years in the food industry. Visitation Tuesday November 24, 2020; 9:30 am to 12:00 pm time of Funeral Service at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park; Interment Private (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
09:30 - 12:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
November 21, 2020
