Margaret "Peggy" Bevington
1933 - 2020-09-05
Bevington, Margaret "Peggy"

Longtime Chicago resident Peggy Bevington died peacefully at home on September 5, 2020. She was 87.

Peggy was born Margaret Bronson Brown on January 11, 1933, in Cleveland. She attended Radcliffe College and received her master's degree in education from Harvard in 1955. She married David Bevington in 1953. Their union lasted 66 years.

In 1967, the couple moved to Chicago and bought a home on Blackstone Ave., where they lived for the rest of their lives. They had four children, Stephen, Philip, Kate and Sarah. In 1973, Peggy began teaching nursery school at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools. She retired from teaching after a 30 year career but remained active in the university and Hyde Park community.

Peggy is survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and her sister, Susan.

All will miss her wit, insight, deep knowledge, and kind nature.

Email: RememberingPeggyBevington@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to:

The Theraplay Institute www.theraplay.org or Court Theatre courttheatre.org.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
September 21, 2020
What a beautiful person who loved people
Rochelle
