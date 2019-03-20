|
Arendt, Margaret E. (nee Musgrave) Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Francis J.; loving mother of Mary (the late Art) Mansavage, William (Mary Ellen),Robert (Mary), James (Laura), Dr. Elizabeth (Jim) Arendt-Hamilton, David (Barb), the late Michael (Lynne), and Sue and Terre Arendt; devoted grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 33. VisitationFriday, March 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. FuneralSaturday, March 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. from funeral home to Our Lady of Ransom Church. Mass at 12:30 p.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , . Funeral Information,www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019