Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
4646 N. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Albright


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Albright Obituary
Albright, Margaret T. (nee Czerwinski), age 87, of Chicago, passed away peacefully February 26, 2020. Born May 5, 1932 in Wittenberg, WI, the daughter of the late Adolph and Minnie (nee Zywicki) Czerwinski. Margaret is survived by one daughter, Geralyn (Peri Todd) Albright, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. She was preceded in death by seven brothers, Edwin, Leo, Paul, Peter, Philip, Raymond, Martin, and her three sisters Florence, Stella, and Sadie. Marge was a dedicated LPN who worked at St. Anne's Hospital from 1957 to 1988. She will be remembered for her kindness towards, and caring of family, friends, neighbors and pets. We are grateful to the staff of Lexington Lombard Healthcare and Hospice for their care during her final years. Family and friends will be received at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, for Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Anti-Cruelty Society, https://anticruelty.org/donate. For more information, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Margaret's tribute online at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -