Albright, Margaret T. (nee Czerwinski), age 87, of Chicago, passed away peacefully February 26, 2020. Born May 5, 1932 in Wittenberg, WI, the daughter of the late Adolph and Minnie (nee Zywicki) Czerwinski. Margaret is survived by one daughter, Geralyn (Peri Todd) Albright, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. She was preceded in death by seven brothers, Edwin, Leo, Paul, Peter, Philip, Raymond, Martin, and her three sisters Florence, Stella, and Sadie. Marge was a dedicated LPN who worked at St. Anne's Hospital from 1957 to 1988. She will be remembered for her kindness towards, and caring of family, friends, neighbors and pets. We are grateful to the staff of Lexington Lombard Healthcare and Hospice for their care during her final years. Family and friends will be received at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, for Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Anti-Cruelty Society, https://anticruelty.org/donate. For more information, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Margaret's tribute online at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 29, 2020