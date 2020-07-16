Ruane, Margaret A. "Peggy" Nee McGuire, age 84, at rest July 12, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Michael Ruane; Loving mother of Mary Ellen (Mitch) Rosen, Noreen, Ret. CCSD (Jerry) Hraha and Michael (Michelle) Ruane; Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Brendan and Michael Ruane, Benjamin Rosen and Jiheon Jun; Dear sister in law of the late Mary, Kathleen, Bridget and Anne; Fond aunt of Vicki, Bill, Anne, Joe, Eileen and Bridget and great aunt of many; Active member of the Kerry Association and Secretary of the Mayo Association; Special thanks for the wonderful care that our mom received at Advocate Christ Hospital Medical Center; Due to the Covid-19 Restrictions, all funeral services will be held privately; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society
, Misericordia, Heart of Mercy or Chicago Gaelic Park; For info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
