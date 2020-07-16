1/
Margaret A. "Peggy" Ruane
Ruane, Margaret A. "Peggy" Nee McGuire, age 84, at rest July 12, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Michael Ruane; Loving mother of Mary Ellen (Mitch) Rosen, Noreen, Ret. CCSD (Jerry) Hraha and Michael (Michelle) Ruane; Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Brendan and Michael Ruane, Benjamin Rosen and Jiheon Jun; Dear sister in law of the late Mary, Kathleen, Bridget and Anne; Fond aunt of Vicki, Bill, Anne, Joe, Eileen and Bridget and great aunt of many; Active member of the Kerry Association and Secretary of the Mayo Association; Special thanks for the wonderful care that our mom received at Advocate Christ Hospital Medical Center; Due to the Covid-19 Restrictions, all funeral services will be held privately; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society, Misericordia, Heart of Mercy or Chicago Gaelic Park; For info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
Noreen
Please know we are praying for peace for you and your family

Tom & Jan McSharry
Jan McSharry
Friend
July 16, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Peggy and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
July 15, 2020
Mrs. Ruane,
I met you when I was in high school and always enjoyed your friendly spirit and our conversations. You had a talent for making everyone feel welcome.
"May God hold you in the palm of his hand and grant you a generous share of eternity".

Carol Soprych
Carol SOPRYCH
Friend
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My favorite memory of Peggy is when I would babysit she would say when the kids go to bed there's some bakery goodies in the kitchen for you and Mary Ellen, Noreen and Michael were always well behaved. So sorry for your loss of your Mom.
Colleen Gleason Polacek
Friend
