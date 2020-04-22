Marcella Zukerman
Zukerman, Marcella 98, of Silver Spring, Maryland, formerly of Chicago, April 17, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Ira (Betty Ward) Zukerman. Grandmother of Evan and Adam. Graveside Services are Private, but you can access the service on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page, Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Info: 847-256-5700.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 22, 2020.
