Marcella E. Adamitus
Adamitus , Marcella E.

Adamitus, Marcella E., 90, of Oak Lawn, loving wife of the late Frank P.; beloved mother of Fred (Rosanne) and Jerome (Janet), stepmother of Frank E.; cherished grandmother of Ben (Christine), Kelly (Wendell) Bush, Matthew, Bethany, Dan (Lindsay) and Steven; treasured great grandmother of Brianna, Julia, Ava, Blake and Cameron; adoring sister of Delores (Eugene) Hezja, Richard (Marian) Sipiora and Leonard (Barbara) Scislowicz; loving aunt of many. Visitation is 9:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 13, 20 at Blake-lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, followed by the Funeral mass at 12pm at St. Catherine of Alexandria. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to either Alzheimer's Association or the Lighthouse for the Blind. The wake is open to all, though the number of guests inside at any one time is limited to 50. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Info 708-636-1193

or www.blakelambfuneraloaklawn.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marie Collins
Friend
