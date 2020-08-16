1/1
Marcelene Kawczinski
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcelene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kawczinski , Marcelene

Marcelene Kawczinski "Marcie" age 80, of Harwood Heights, passed away August 13, 2020; beloved wife of Leo and the late William Zdeb; loving mom of Therese (Joseph) Talarico and William Zdeb; Cherished grandma of; Brian (Ellen) Harrrigian; proud great-grandma of Sophia; dear stepmother of Leo (Lisa) Kawczinski, Marie Alesia, Julie Kawczinski and Michael Kawczinski; fond stepgrandma of Mark Alesia and Kimberly Kawczinski; forever friend of Fr. Bob Darrow. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday from 2 to 7 P.M. Funeral Prayers, Monday 9 A.M. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott Road (at Cumberland), Park Ridge. Procession to St. Rosalie Church for 10 A.M. Mass. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For info (847) 823-5122 www.nelsonfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to PAWS Chicago are welcome.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rosalie Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
August 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Maria &Angel Gonzalez
Friend
August 16, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Maria Gonzalez
August 16, 2020
Dear Marcie, what a joy it was to visit you and Leo. Your love and devotion to each other was obvious. May you Rest In Peace. You are now in the very face of Jesus whom you received with such devotion.
Mary Zukowski
Friend
August 16, 2020
Uncle Leo, Therese, Bill and Brian,
My deepest condolences on the loss of Auntie Marcie. She was my mother’s best friend and the sweetest Auntie to me and my children. I will miss our talks about the old times at the lake house. My memories of her will always be dear to my heart. I am finding comfort in the fact that she is with my Mom, Auntie R, now laughing and smiling.
Sorry I can’t be there to pay my respects in person. She and your family are in my thoughts today as you celebrate her.
Love to all,
Annie, Ryan, Kaylyn, Valerie, Nash and Wyatt
Ann Baumhardt Van De Voort
Family
August 15, 2020
Deepest condolences to all of Marcie's family. May you find peace and joy in the wonderful memories you shared with dear Marcie. She was a remarkable woman with great strength, humor, and love. We are blessed to have her in our lives and will miss her deeply.
Ron & Sue Blumenfeld
August 15, 2020
May you know that God is by your side and you may feel His deep tender love with you every moment of every day.

The Erickson’s
Dan, Jenny, Whitney, Chase & Joseph
Jenny Erickson
Friend
August 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Marcie's family. She was a joy to work with. Always smiling and happy.

Anna Coglianese-Cornwall (Parkway Bank & Trust Company)
Anna Cornwall
Coworker
August 15, 2020
Will miss her greatly. She was always so thoughtful and caring. I truly enjoyed my visits with her both on the phone and in person. Her wonderful spirit will live on in all of our hearts! Rest in Peace, Mom Love you lots. Your Phoenix son.
Jim Miller
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved