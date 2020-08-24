1/
Marcanne M. Kilmartin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kilmartin, Marcanne M.

Marcanne "Babe" M. Kilmartin nee Yurgelas. age 63, of Chicago. After a long and courageous battle, Babe succumbed to cancer while surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and dear friend to many. Best friend and loving partner of Dave. A mother to Sadie. Longtime CPD crossing guard and well known southside bartender. Babe gave her last call August 20, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. Visitation Monday August 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director) 6620 W. Archer Ave. Chicago, 60638. Hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Services and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers memorials made to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. For info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Dearest Marcanne,
You’re flying on the wings of Angels to heaven
Peace and Love,
Virgy
Virginia Zeimys Puisis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved