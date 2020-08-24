Kilmartin, Marcanne M.
Marcanne "Babe" M. Kilmartin nee Yurgelas. age 63, of Chicago. After a long and courageous battle, Babe succumbed to cancer while surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and dear friend to many. Best friend and loving partner of Dave. A mother to Sadie. Longtime CPD crossing guard and well known southside bartender. Babe gave her last call August 20, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. Visitation Monday August 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director) 6620 W. Archer Ave. Chicago, 60638. Hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Services and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers memorials made to the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. For info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
.
