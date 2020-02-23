|
Conrad, Marc A. April 30, 1966 - January 7, 2020. Passed away of natural causes. Marc was a longtime resident of Chicago who worked for the Chicago Public Library for his whole career. Among his passions were Genealogy and the train travel that took him all across America to various conferences, research opportunities and reunions. He was an avid student of Eastern Philosophy, History and Language. He played a key role in organizing and cataloging the Gerber/Hart Library and Archives; an organization founded on the belief that knowledge is key to dispelling homophobia and the marginalization of sexual and gender minorities. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin S. and Gisela M. Conrad. He is survived by his brother Andrew. He will be missed. A Memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. February 25th, 2020 in the Winter Garden Room of the Harold Washington Public Library in Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020