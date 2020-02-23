Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
The Winter Garden Room of the Harold Washington Public Library
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc Conrad


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc Conrad Obituary
Conrad, Marc A. April 30, 1966 - January 7, 2020. Passed away of natural causes. Marc was a longtime resident of Chicago who worked for the Chicago Public Library for his whole career. Among his passions were Genealogy and the train travel that took him all across America to various conferences, research opportunities and reunions. He was an avid student of Eastern Philosophy, History and Language. He played a key role in organizing and cataloging the Gerber/Hart Library and Archives; an organization founded on the belief that knowledge is key to dispelling homophobia and the marginalization of sexual and gender minorities. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin S. and Gisela M. Conrad. He is survived by his brother Andrew. He will be missed. A Memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. February 25th, 2020 in the Winter Garden Room of the Harold Washington Public Library in Chicago.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -