Mansell, Margaret H. (nee) Koch, aged 65. Passed awayApril 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles P. and Margaret A. Koch (nee) Chicoine. Beloved wife of the late John Mansell. Loving mother of Amy, Jaime (Mark) Wilson, John (Allison) and James (Angelika); proud Nana of Abigail, Caylee, Annabelle, Jackson, Paislee, James, Molly, and Jon. Loving sister of Clare Kucera, Rich Koch, Susan Schmidt, Barbara Floyd, Maureen Tipping, Alan Koch, Ann Emard and the late Larry Koch. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dear friend to many in her Evergreen Park Community. Margaret worked as a Book Keeper for The Township of Worth, a Preschool Teacher, and a Lunch Lady/Referee for Central Junior High. Margaret was known to take the role of "second Mom" to many of her children's friends. She was loved, and will be missed by everyone.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.