Perez, Manuel H. Manuel H. Perez, age 79, late of South Chicago, at rest April 17, 2020. Survived by his former spouse and mother of his children, Lupe Perez; beloved father of Manuel Perez Jr. (companion Barbara Munoz), the late Irene Pedraza (Perez), (Sergio Pedraza, Sr.), Valida Milhouse (Perez), (Patrick Milhouse) and the Honorable Judge Linda Perez; cherished grandfather of Manuel Perez, III, Teresa Perez, Sergio Pedraza Jr., and Megan Milhouse; great-grandfather to Manuel Perez, IV, and Frank Perez; loving son of the late Manuel Perez and the late Juanita Hernandez; dearest brother of the late Eloy Perez, Irene Mirelez, Mary Perez, Robert Perez, Rosalie Ruiz, Consuelo Morin, and John Perez. Manuel loved life, enjoyed playing the drums and listening to music. Manuel also had an insatiable sweet tooth. Due to the current pandemic crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

