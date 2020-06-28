Malcolm McLaren Dow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dow, Malcolm McLaren

74, native of Glasgow, Scotland, passed away June 18, 2020, at his home in Chicago. Malcolm earned his Ph.D. in Mathematical Social Science from the University of California/ Irvine and then joined the faculty of the Department of Anthropology at Northwestern University, where he was Professor Emeritus.

Malcolm honed his mathematical skills working as a runner for his father at the dog tracks. His research on statistical modeling was widely published in professional journals and he was recognized for excellence in teaching. In addition, he consulted to a number of global private sector firms on salary equity issues.

During the past 10 years, with his wife and their devoted poodles at his side, Malcolm discovered a passion for working on the land at their home in the Wisconsin north woods. Renowned for his Glaswegian wit, his enjoyment of snooker gleaned from his often-described "misspent youth", his sharp intellect, and his love for all animals, Malcolm will be missed by his family, friends and colleagues.

Malcolm is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gwen Stern Dow, and loving family members in the U.S., Scotland, England and Trinidad. He is the son of the late James Dow and Helen Girvan Dow and is preceded in death by his sister, Irene (Hart) and brother, David.

A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Malcolm's name to The Humane Society of the U.S. (www.humanesociety.org) and Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org).

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved