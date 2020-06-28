Dow, Malcolm McLaren
74, native of Glasgow, Scotland, passed away June 18, 2020, at his home in Chicago. Malcolm earned his Ph.D. in Mathematical Social Science from the University of California/ Irvine and then joined the faculty of the Department of Anthropology at Northwestern University, where he was Professor Emeritus.
Malcolm honed his mathematical skills working as a runner for his father at the dog tracks. His research on statistical modeling was widely published in professional journals and he was recognized for excellence in teaching. In addition, he consulted to a number of global private sector firms on salary equity issues.
During the past 10 years, with his wife and their devoted poodles at his side, Malcolm discovered a passion for working on the land at their home in the Wisconsin north woods. Renowned for his Glaswegian wit, his enjoyment of snooker gleaned from his often-described "misspent youth", his sharp intellect, and his love for all animals, Malcolm will be missed by his family, friends and colleagues.
Malcolm is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gwen Stern Dow, and loving family members in the U.S., Scotland, England and Trinidad. He is the son of the late James Dow and Helen Girvan Dow and is preceded in death by his sister, Irene (Hart) and brother, David.
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Malcolm's name to The Humane Society of the U.S. (www.humanesociety.org) and Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org).
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 28, 2020.