Mae Martinec
Mae Martinec (nee Blaha) of Oak Forest passed away at the age 85, beloved wife and best friend for 61 years to the late Robert A., daughter of the late James and Agnes Blaha, sister of the late Agnes McBride and Louise Wozniak. Mother of Susan (Rick) Rager and estranged daughter, Marianne Kurzweil. Grandmother of Clarissa (Robert) Slowik, great-grandmother of Penelope Clare, aunt of Linda Wozniak. Mae was a past President of South Suburban Toastmasters, elected twice as President of Southwest Council of PTAs, past Cadette Girl Scout co-Leader and member of the Executive Board of South Cook County Girl Scouts, member of XI Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Omicron Sorority, elected three times as Matron of Starlite Chapter No. 1, O.E.S., past Grand Representative to Vermont, recipient of the Rose Award from the General Grand Chapter O.E.S., as well as the Certificate of Service Excellence for Individual Community Involvement. Past Commander of Vesta Conclave No. 33, O.T.K., retired Realtor-Broker and had served as Public Relations Chairman and on Ethics and Arbitration Committees for the Southwest Suburban Brd. of Realtors. She enjoyed bonsai, gardening, creating floral pieces, for her clubs as well as her home, and sewing. She was a passionate member and hard worker in all she undertook. Visitation Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4pm-9pm at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 West 159 Street, Orland Park, IL 60462 with Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 10 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
DEC
2
Service
07:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
November 30, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
