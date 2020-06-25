Smith, Mae G. Age 105, of Willowbrook. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Plzak and late Raymond J. Smith; loving mother of the late Louis J. Jr., John, and Dennis (Evelyn) Plzak; devoted grandmother of Maria, Christopher, Vincent, Michael, Louie, Raymond, Paul, Steven, Jamie, Anthony, Ryan, Dennis, Jr., Elizabeth, Andrew, and Dennis & Brian Studniarz; cherished great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Mickey (Jo Anne) Pusateri. Mae was preceded in death by her sisters, Connie Fijal and Margie Pristo and brother, John Pusateri. Fond aunt and friend of many. A Mass will be held privately by family. Interment private. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 25, 2020.