|
|
Vitrano, Madeline J. (nee Pavone), 95, beloved wife of the late Russell L. Vitrano, Sr.; loving mother of Marylou (Sig) Gadin, Michaline (Chuck) Korponya and Russell Jr; proud grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 15; cherished sister of John, Luke, Mary and the late Rose, Joseph, Peter and Frank. She will be dearly missed by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3 p.m.to 9 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. We will go in procession to St. Rene Goupil Church, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers, condolences may be sent to Madeline's family on her personal tribute website at: wwwforanfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 6, 2020