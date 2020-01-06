Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Vitrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Vitrano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Vitrano Obituary
Vitrano, Madeline J. (nee Pavone), 95, beloved wife of the late Russell L. Vitrano, Sr.; loving mother of Marylou (Sig) Gadin, Michaline (Chuck) Korponya and Russell Jr; proud grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 15; cherished sister of John, Luke, Mary and the late Rose, Joseph, Peter and Frank. She will be dearly missed by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3 p.m.to 9 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. We will go in procession to St. Rene Goupil Church, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers, condolences may be sent to Madeline's family on her personal tribute website at: wwwforanfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -