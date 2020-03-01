Home

Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Madelene Panico Obituary
Panico, Madelene (nee Sciortino), Dearly beloved wife of the late Louis Jr.; loving mother of Louis III (Virginia), Nancy Ann Lorenzo, Jospeh (the late Diane), Francine (Joseph) Tindall; cherished grandmother to Sebastian, Michelle, Rose Anne, Carla, Danielle and Nicolette; great-grandma of eight; dear sister of Tommy Sciortino and the late Anne Cangilosi, the late Dorothy Consolo and the late Mary DiMaggio and Carmen Scortino; fond sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Park. Mass 11:00 a.m. Internment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sacred Heart School would be appreciated. Please visit Madelene's tribute at www.carbonarafuneralhome.net or 708343-6161.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020
