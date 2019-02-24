|
Janser, M. Warren February 21, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of Roseann R. Janser (nee Remley); dear father of Marc (Julia Henriques), Michael (Ranjit Mann), Karen (Mike) Heffner and Kevin (Beth) Janser; cherished grandfather of Kelsey (Jason) Fromal and Maria Janser. Warren loved his family, gardening and music. He was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of M. Warren Janser to the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, 3329 Johnson St., Hollywood, FL 33021 or Pedersen-McCormick Boys & Girls Club, 4835 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640 would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 24, 2019