Piva, M.S.M., Sr. M. Floriana Sr. M. Floriana Piva, M.S.M., age 99, late of Mother of Sorrows Blue Island and Villa Scalabrini Nursing Home in Northlake, IL. Entered the convent in 1942, Mantellate Sisters Servants of Mary in Pistoia Italy. Came to the USA in 1950, and did domestic work in St. Joseph Seminary in Elgin and Mother of Sorrows Convent in Blue Island, IL. Sister Floriana also assisted in taking care of the boys at Mother of Sorrows Boarding School. Survived by her sister, Natalina and her brother, Arnaldo (Reno) in Italy. Preceded in death by her parents, Silvio and Angelica; her sisters, Grazia, Cornelia; and brothers, Dante, Giovannibahista, Columbo, Mario and Pietro. Due to the restrictions of the COVID Virus there will be no wake for Sister Mary Floriana. She will be interred in the Congregation's plot at St. Benedict Cemetery in Crestwood, IL. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Mary Floriana at a later date. Arrangements handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home. For information on services 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.