Lynne Tauman

Tauman, Lynne
My beloved and precious sister, passed away on October 8th, 2020, peacefully in her own home, in Chicago, Illinois, from complications of cancer. She was beloved sister of Mark Tauman, beloved daughter of Rivelle (Chyenkus) and Daniel Tauman, and cherished friend, cousin and 'sibling of the heart' to many, many people. Lynne did everything from running offices (for Israel Aliyah), to account management (in advertising), to being the office central coordinator (in chiropractic), among many things. But beyond that, she beamed like a star and inspired so many people, always inspiring others to glow and know their own light and strength, constantly evoking responses of "what light she has," "what passion," "what joy!" She was, in fact, a galaxy of joy, along with humor, passion, wonderful play, and dance of the heart and soul. She will be cremated at her expressed wish, and will be remembered by all as one who somehow never dies, but lives on like a glowing bonfire. In lieu of flowers, donate to whatever brings people joy - or bring joy, yourself: She'd want everyone to spread their wings and fly. She will be missed terribly, with the most boundless gratitude and love.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com