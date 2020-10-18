1/
Lynne Tauman
Tauman, Lynne

My beloved and precious sister, passed away on October 8th, 2020, peacefully in her own home, in Chicago, Illinois, from complications of cancer. She was beloved sister of Mark Tauman, beloved daughter of Rivelle (Chyenkus) and Daniel Tauman, and cherished friend, cousin and 'sibling of the heart' to many, many people. Lynne did everything from running offices (for Israel Aliyah), to account management (in advertising), to being the office central coordinator (in chiropractic), among many things. But beyond that, she beamed like a star and inspired so many people, always inspiring others to glow and know their own light and strength, constantly evoking responses of "what light she has," "what passion," "what joy!" She was, in fact, a galaxy of joy, along with humor, passion, wonderful play, and dance of the heart and soul. She will be cremated at her expressed wish, and will be remembered by all as one who somehow never dies, but lives on like a glowing bonfire. In lieu of flowers, donate to whatever brings people joy - or bring joy, yourself: She'd want everyone to spread their wings and fly. She will be missed terribly, with the most boundless gratitude and love.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
My best friend for 63 years- I’m going to miss you so much. You were always there for me, 24/7. We never had a bad word between us, ever.. you will be with me, in my heart, forever. Love you.


Linda Polaretzki
Friend
October 17, 2020
Lynne- You don’t know how much we miss you. There are so many memories to list, but Christmas will never be that same. Forever in our hearts. We love you.
Lori, David & Lindsay
Laura Rock
Friend
