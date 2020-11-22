1/
Lynne A. Keane
Keane , Lynne A.

Lynne A. Keane (nee Davis), 80, died November 17 at her home in LaGrange, IL. Adored wife of 51 years of the late Albert Timothy Keane; beloved mother of Lisa, Robert, Michael, Jennifer and Benjamin; grandmother of Samantha, Abigail, Jessica and Brian; and great-grandmother of Liam, Violet, Storm and Luna. She moved "out west" from Boston, MA to the Chicago area with her family in the 1970s but retained her East Coast wit and, not coincidentally, her East Coast accent. An avid reader, she also worked for many years as a Supervisor in the Hinsdale Middle School cafeteria while raising five children and influencing the lives of countless others through her generosity of spirit, kindness, knowledge and selfless devotion to those around her. Although the latter half of her life was spent in the Midwest, her heart remained with her extended family and many friends in the Boston area which she greatly enjoyed visiting whenever possible. The example she set in life will serve as an inspiration to all who knew her, and future generations will inherit a world made better and more kindly by her presence and good deeds. Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held online on Sunday, November 29. For connection information, please reach out to the family, or contact Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
