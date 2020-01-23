Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Wilson


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Lynn S. Lynn C. (nee Sanders) Wilson, the consummate Southern Lady and Kentucky Colonel, passed peacefully the morning of January 18, 2020 in her Lisle home with her loving husband Robert W. Wilson, "Kermit", at her side. A generous soul, she made personal sacrifices for the betterment of her family, and extended that benevolence to others less fortunate. Born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 5, 1944 to Dr. Grover B. Sanders and Lida S. Sanders, she attended Stephens College (Columbia, Missouri), and the University of Kentucky. She met her husband while attending UK and started a family soon thereafter. After migrating to Lisle in 1971, she established a legacy of philanthropy that was recognized and appreciated. She began a tradition of Red Wagon Delivery to Giving Trees at Christmas time that became an anticipated and a trademark that was identified with her. Additionally, she was generous with her time as well as being active with the Lisle park district's baseball and soccer leagues, and as the Lisle school system. In addition to her history of giving, she was a great fan of her beloved Kentucky Wildcats, a true Cubs fan that rejoiced their 2016 Championship and an ardent connoisseur of Coca-Cola (no varieties, just good old-fashioned Classic Coke). She will be missed and forever loved by her survivors: husband Robert Wilson; her four children, Sarah Welleford, Robert (Beth) Wilson, Michael (Natalie) Wilson and Ann (Russell) Heinl; and her 13 grandchildren that she treasured beyond everything (William, Andrew, Nathan, Michael, Ryan, Abigail, Robert, Madelyn, Lauren, Elizabeth, Kaitlin, Caroline and Matthew); and her brothers John Sanders in Brentwood, TN, and William McCann Sanders in Lexington, KY. Arrangements will be held at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, in Lisle this weekend. Please check their website for dates and details at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/lisle-il/blake-lamb-funeral-home/2575 or call 630-964-9392 for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations to organizations that support education and reading, such as the Book Angels program at Anderson's Bookshops, would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -