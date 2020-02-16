|
Kelderhouse, Lynn M. (nee Fobert), age 49, passed away February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul K. Kelderhouse; loving mother of Kelcey B. Kelderhouse; dearest daughter of Ron and Mary Fobert; dear sister of Mark (Cathy) Fobert and Craig (Katie) Fobert; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lynn will be greatly missed by her Aunt Barb and special cousins Sandy and Sheri. Funeral Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment is private. For information: 708-687-2990
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020