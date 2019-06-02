Home

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
Doyle, Lynn M. (nee Sherwood) Accountant of 42 years for Sherwin Williams Paint Co. Loving wife of the late John L. "Jack" Doyle; devoted daughter of the late J. Mark and Doris (nee McGowan) Sherwood; dear sister of Phyllis Gilfoyle; kind aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many; wonderful friend of Sharon Kennedy; beloved companion to "Maddy" her cat. Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Remembrance on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 2, 2019
