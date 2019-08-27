Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cajetan Church
2445 West 112th Street
Chicago, IL
Lynn Ashe Obituary
Ashe, Lynn (nee Kurnat) 68, August 24, 2019. Loving wife for 46 years of Kevin; dear mother of Maureen Ashe (Bryant Reed), Stacey (Mike) Catizone and Julie (Chris) Masen; cherished grandmother of Giovanni and Gemma Catizone; daughter of the late Edward, Sr. and Virginia Kurnat; sister of Edward, Jr. (Liz) Kurnat, David Kurnat, Robert (Kathy) Kurnat, Joellyn (Keith) Schmidt and Scott Kurnat; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Cajetan Church, 2445 West 112th Street, Chicago for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. For info, (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2019
