Jurewicz, Lynda Marie Beloved wife of Robert, CFD; loving mother of Jenna, Bobby, and Kayla; daughter of Betty (the late Fred) Bartell; loving daughter-in-law of Robert E. (Mary L.) Jurewicz; sister of Debra Valentino, Joseph (Kathi) Valentino, Cynthia (the late John) Lamantia, Janice (Kenneth, CFD) Jurasz, and Cheryl Bartell; sister-in-law of Joseph (Cindy), Mary (Martin) McAndrew, Patrick, CFD (Elizabeth), John (Ellen), and Michael (Tami); caring aunt to many nieces and nephews; fond "mother" to all her neighborhood and Bridge School children; cherished friend to all that knew her. Mama J and her cooking will be deeply missed. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., in Park Ridge, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, May 9 2019, with prayers at 9:30 a.m., to St. Juliana Church, located at 7201 N. Oketo, in Chicago, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information, please call (847-) 685-1002 or visi cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2019