Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Lydia Mendez Obituary
Mendez, Lydia (nee Lopez) Beloved wife of Luis Mendez; loving mother of Vivian Baader, and Raul (Jasmine) Mendez; proud grandmother of Christina and Victoria; fond sister of Pablo (late Anita) Lopez, Jose Lopez, Conception (Mina) Lopez, German Lopez, Gladys Lopez, and Nelida Finch; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Lydia's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 23, 2019
