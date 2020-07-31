Smith, Luke James
Age 90, Born into eternal life on July 28, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Beatrice (nee Murch) Smith; Doting father of Karen (Robert) Delestowicz; Proud Papa Lukie of Bobby and Grace Delestowicz; Loving brother of William, and those that preceded him in death: Anne (Otto) Boehm, John, Michael, and Catherine "Kay" (John) Hooker; Cherished uncle and friend to many; Proudly served in the United States Army from 1948-1950; Commander of the John E. Connolly Post #5085 from 1958-1960; Active union member of Teamsters Local 705 for 42 years and Trustee of the Teamsters Local 705 Retirees for many years following; Enjoyed watching horse racing and the Chicago White Sox (especially in 2005); Known for his quick wit and Luke-isms.
Visitation Sunday, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler, Oak Lawn; Mass 11:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
