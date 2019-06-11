Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Lucia Church
3022 S. Wells St
Chicago, IL
Scalise, Luigi R. Beloved husband of Palma (nee Crotolo); loving father of Rosario, Vince (Maria), and Mario (Maria) Scalise; beloved son of the late Rosario and Maria Scalise; fond grandfather of Palma, Luigi, Nina, Gino, Erica, Mariano, Vincenzo, Marcello, Mario, and Luciano; dear brother of Pasqulina Crotolo, and Teresa (Victor) Nicodemo; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Lucia Church, 3022 S. Wells St., Chicago. Entombment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, DesPlaines. For Service info (312) 225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 11, 2019
