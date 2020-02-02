|
|
Cardone, Luigi Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Maria "Nella" (nee Loprieno). Devoted father of Vita "Tina" (Joseph) Latorre, Deno Cardone and Jeannette Owens. Loving grandfather of five and great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Maria (Vito) Mariani. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service at Lawry's Foods. VisitationWednesday, 3:00 9:00 p.m. at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. FuneralThursday, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, IL 60465 for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery-Hillside. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook atwww.palosgaidasfh.com(708) 974 4410 .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 2, 2020