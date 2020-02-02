Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Luigi Cardone
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W. 111th St
Palos Hills, IL
Luigi Cardone

Luigi Cardone Obituary
Cardone, Luigi Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Maria "Nella" (nee Loprieno). Devoted father of Vita "Tina" (Joseph) Latorre, Deno Cardone and Jeannette Owens. Loving grandfather of five and great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Maria (Vito) Mariani. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service at Lawry's Foods. VisitationWednesday, 3:00 9:00 p.m. at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. FuneralThursday, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, IL 60465 for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery-Hillside. Express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook atwww.palosgaidasfh.com(708) 974 4410 .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 2, 2020
