Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Luella Laxton Obituary
Laxton, Luella L. (nee Davidenko) 90, of Markham, passed away at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late George Laxton; beloved mother of Margaret "Peggie" (late David) Neumann, late Jacqueline (Butch) Runia, LuGene (Jim) Phillips, Diane Beaty, Dorothy (Charles) Klein, Susan (Daryl) McCrary, late Michael Laxton, William (Sharon) Laxton, late George (Bev) Laxton, Robert (Sherri) Laxton, late Ronald Laxton, John (Jeanine) Laxton, Donald (Theresa) Laxton and Richard (Tina) Laxton; cherished grandmother of 56; proud great-grandmother of many; dear sister of late Elmer (late Mary) Davidenko, late Fred Davidenko and late Elsie (late Jerry) Barret; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a life member of the Markham Ladies Auxillary Post 9801, a past President of the Auxillary, President of 16th District and an avid bowler. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Luella's name to Sunny Hill Nursing Home would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019
