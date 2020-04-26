Legaspi, Ludivina G. "Ludy" Ludivina "Ludy" G. Legaspi of Bartlett; wife of William "Bill" Clifford; beloved sister of Lorna and Lena (Scott) Nicker; aunt of Eunice Sison and Roy "JR" (Jemmie) Villoga; great-nang Ludy of Elijah "EJ", Megan and Madison. Family and faith were the two most important aspect of Ludy's life. She took great joy and pride in being such an important part of her great-grandnephew EJ's, life. A private family visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29th, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Isidore Parish would be appreciated. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.