Ludivina Legaspi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ludivina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Legaspi, Ludivina G. "Ludy" Ludivina "Ludy" G. Legaspi of Bartlett; wife of William "Bill" Clifford; beloved sister of Lorna and Lena (Scott) Nicker; aunt of Eunice Sison and Roy "JR" (Jemmie) Villoga; great-nang Ludy of Elijah "EJ", Megan and Madison. Family and faith were the two most important aspect of Ludy's life. She took great joy and pride in being such an important part of her great-grandnephew EJ's, life. A private family visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29th, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Isidore Parish would be appreciated. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
APR
29
Service
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved