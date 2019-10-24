Home

HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
Lucy Reyes
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patricia Catholic Church,
9050 S. 86 th Ave,
Hickory Hills, IL
Lucy Reyes Obituary
Reyes, Lucy (nee Vittoria) Age 72, peacefully passed into eternity on October 21, 2019. Beloved wife and soulmate of Mike Reyes for 50 years after just celebrating their anniversary of marriage on October 11, 2019; loving mother of Adriana Reyes, Victoria (Richard) Lyons, and Paul Michael Reyes (Will County Sheriff and Tinley Park Fire Dept.); cherished grandmother of Emma, Aria, and Tommy; beloved daughter of the late Falco and Anna Vittoria; dear sister of Connie (Renzo) Bianchini, Joan (late Amedeo) Parente, Benny (late Debby) Vittoria, and Dino (Alisa) Vittoria; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; Lucy will also be missed by many dear friends. Lucy was born in Palena, Italy (Abruzzo region), who came to America, Chicago in 1959 where she continued to live and raise her family. Later moved to Palos Hills and worked at United Parcel Service for 15 years. Visitation for Lucy Reyes will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Saturday, prayers beginning 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patricia Catholic Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave., Hickory Hills for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info. (708) 598-5880 or hillsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2019
