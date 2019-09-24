|
Russell, Lucille Howard Brantley Born June 28, 1930 in Saint Louis, Missouri. Lucille was the second child, and baby daughter of George D. Brantley and Lucille H. Brantley. Lucille had one older brother, George H. Brantley, who preceded her in death. Lucille was a true lover of life; a creative, curious intellectual who had many talents. Always a follower of rules, Lucille's life unfolded as expected. She excelled academically and received her Master of Arts degree at the age of 19. Lucille's early childhood was filled with love and affection. She was adored by her older brother, George. He introduced her to Cannutte. Her maternal grandmother lived with the family in later years and a lot of love and laughter abounded. Lucille told stories about leaving Saint Louis during the summer and traveling east on road trips where the family vacationed in Michigan Shores. There they enjoyed swimming, horseback riding, cookouts, and stargazing. She loved stargazing and loved recalling the sight of the Aurora Borealis, appreciating the sheer majesty of nature. The family would continue on to Philadelphia to visit her grandparents. Prior to arriving in Philadelphia they visited battlefields which ignited a true passion of history. The exposure to different people, activities and places gave Lucille the confidence to be self-aware and self-confident throughout her life. As the daughter of two highly educated intellectuals and academics Lucille and her brother followed suit. Their father, George D. Brantley, was the first black High School Principal in the state of Missouri. He was the principal of Sumner High School where he served in that role for forty years. Lucille's mother, Lucille H. Brantley, was a college instructor prior to moving to Missouri. Lucille married Cannutte N. Russell in 1953. They were introduced by her big brother George when he and Cannutte were students at Milliken University in Decatur, IL. Lucille said Cannutte kept her interest, and she was never bored. He knew how to have a great time, but also how to be serious and to get things done. Of all of her suitors, Cannutte figured out how to keep her attention and he won her heart. Lucille and Cannutte were married for sixty-six years. Each pursued fulfilling careers. Lucille was an Assistant Principal at Beethoven Elementary School for a tenure of thirty-four years. From their bond two children were born; Dr. Lucille J. E. Russell (Clive Hammant) and Jeanne B. Russell (Thomas Hyun). Lucille was grandmother to Dr. Jade E. Davis (Justin Mullins), Kristal F. Harrison, Luke G. Staisiunas, step-grandmother to Paul, Daina, Jeremy, Ben and Murelle, and she was great-grandmother to Tristan Mullins and Donovan Mullins. All of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were adored and loved by her. Lucille had many close friends abut her Notre Nuit ladies who met to play bridge once a month were her best buddies. When it was time to host for Bridge Club she pulled out all the stops. Her best linens, china, and sterling set the beautiful tables. All the food was prepared with love, from scratch. She kept a diary to ensure not one dish was repeated. From the appetizers to the entrées concluding with the desserts only the best would do for her friends. Her recipients commented the food not only tasted delicious but actually looked like the pictures. Lucille poured both heart and soul into the preparations. Lucille was very close to Vera Cooke. Neither grew up with a sister and they were sisters in life. In addition to Vera, Lucille's dear friends included Notre Nuit members Isobel Neal, Mildred Cruzat, Ann Cook Jordan, Jeanette Dibble, Flo DeJoie and Nancy Feaman, and too many others to name here. You all know who you are! Lucille was raised in a Christian household attending the Congregational church until adulthood when she was received into the Episcopal Church. She loved the pageantry of High Church celebrations and was a true believer in the Lord. Her religion was a source of solace and of peace. When Lucille arrived in Chicago she joined Holy Cross Episcopal Church. When that congregation was closed Lucille moved to Saint Bartholomew Church which, over time, merged with Messiah becoming Messiah/Saint Bartholomew Church. Lucille attended Messiah/Saint Bartholomew regularly until relocated to assisted living. The second pew at Messiah/Saint Bartholomew Church will always be filled with her spirit as she dearly loved the Parish and its people. Lucille leaves all of us with the reminder to "Love Life." "Look for the good in all people, places and things to find your passion. Greet everyone with a pleasant expression and you never know what might come back to you. Always have Love." Services for Lucille Russell will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Visitation 2:00 PM Funeral 3:00 p.m, at Unity Funeral Parlors, Inc., 4114 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL, 60653, (773) 624-2703, www.unityfuneralparlors.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 24, 2019