Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Mackey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Mackey Obituary
Mackey, Lucille Margaret (nee Coyne), 92. Beloved mother of William (Christine) Mackey, Patrick (Diane) Mackey and Kimberly (Michael) Pignato; cherished Mata of seven grandchildren, Brittany, Patrick, Nicholas, Michael, Kayleigh, Kendall, Lucy and Adoring "GG Hollywood" to Matthew, Ashlyn, Brandon, Christian, Jordan, Jaxson and many nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Clara, nee Selesky; brothers, Joseph (late Miriam), Arthur (late Lorraine), Larry, Patrick Jr., and Raymond "Mickey" (Betty) Coyne. Lucille was born and raised in Pilsen, lived in Englewood before eventually settling in the Midway Airport area. She was a member of St. Symphorosa Parish and Super Club. She took great pleasure in her family, friends, her gardens, enjoyed romance novels, the Hallmark channels, Las Vegas and the slots and was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan. Visitation is Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:00 a.m. We go in procession to St. Symphorosa Church, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Lucille's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -