Mackey, Lucille Margaret (nee Coyne), 92. Beloved mother of William (Christine) Mackey, Patrick (Diane) Mackey and Kimberly (Michael) Pignato; cherished Mata of seven grandchildren, Brittany, Patrick, Nicholas, Michael, Kayleigh, Kendall, Lucy and Adoring "GG Hollywood" to Matthew, Ashlyn, Brandon, Christian, Jordan, Jaxson and many nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Clara, nee Selesky; brothers, Joseph (late Miriam), Arthur (late Lorraine), Larry, Patrick Jr., and Raymond "Mickey" (Betty) Coyne. Lucille was born and raised in Pilsen, lived in Englewood before eventually settling in the Midway Airport area. She was a member of St. Symphorosa Parish and Super Club. She took great pleasure in her family, friends, her gardens, enjoyed romance novels, the Hallmark channels, Las Vegas and the slots and was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan. Visitation is Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:00 a.m. We go in procession to St. Symphorosa Church, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Lucille's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 4, 2020