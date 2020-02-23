|
Hallisy, Lucille (nee Miles), beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Paul (Jennifer) and Edward (Andrea) Hallisy; cherished grandmother of Gabriel, Noah and Grace; devoted daughter of the late Jerry and Glendora Miles; Lucille was preceded in death by her 11 brothers and sisters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lucille spent her career as a dedicated nurse at Rush University Medical Center. She was also a long-time parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Memorial Visitation Thursday February 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave. Chicago. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements by Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020