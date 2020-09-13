1/
Lucille B. Detloff
Detloff, Lucille B.

nee Blattner, 101 years old. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear sister of the late Raymond J (Eva) Blattner. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home. 5539 W 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11 a.m. Mass. Interment St Mary's Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
