Detloff, Lucille B.
nee Blattner, 101 years old. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear sister of the late Raymond J (Eva) Blattner. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home. 5539 W 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11 a.m. Mass. Interment St Mary's Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.