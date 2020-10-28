Sister Bandyk , Lucille Ann
Sister Lucille Ann Bandyk, SSC, 87, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 68 years, died October 23, 2020. Sister Lucille Ann taught in elementary schools in Illinois, New Mexico, Michigan, and Minnesota and at Maria High School in Chicago. Since 2015 she served as a minister of prayer and presence at Franciscan Village (Our Lady of Victory Convent) in Lemont. Sister Lucille Ann is survived by her brother, Joseph (Lynne) Bandyk in Naperville, IL, niece, Loretta (George) Zvontek in Tinley Park, IL, and nephews, Joseph Bandyk of Aurora, IL and Brian (Tiffany) Bandyk of St. John, IN as well as great nieces and nephews and great great nieces. Her parents, Joseph and Barbara Bandyk, her sister, Barbara Ann Bandyk preceded Sister Lucille Ann in death.Visitation at Nativity BVM Church, 69 th and S. Washtenaw, Chicago, Friday, October 30, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to be followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:30 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. www.sistersofstcasimir.org
or 2601 W Marquette Road, Chicago, IL 60629 (David Gaidas, Funeral Director)
