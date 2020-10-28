1/
Sister Lucille Ann Bandyk
Sister Bandyk , Lucille Ann

Sister Lucille Ann Bandyk, SSC, 87, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 68 years, died October 23, 2020. Sister Lucille Ann taught in elementary schools in Illinois, New Mexico, Michigan, and Minnesota and at Maria High School in Chicago. Since 2015 she served as a minister of prayer and presence at Franciscan Village (Our Lady of Victory Convent) in Lemont. Sister Lucille Ann is survived by her brother, Joseph (Lynne) Bandyk in Naperville, IL, niece, Loretta (George) Zvontek in Tinley Park, IL, and nephews, Joseph Bandyk of Aurora, IL and Brian (Tiffany) Bandyk of St. John, IN as well as great nieces and nephews and great great nieces. Her parents, Joseph and Barbara Bandyk, her sister, Barbara Ann Bandyk preceded Sister Lucille Ann in death.Visitation at Nativity BVM Church, 69 th and S. Washtenaw, Chicago, Friday, October 30, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to be followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:30 a.m. Interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. www.sistersofstcasimir.org or 2601 W Marquette Road, Chicago, IL 60629 (David Gaidas, Funeral Director)

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Nativity BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 27, 2020
Sister Lucille Ann was a wonderful, caring person, always had a positive attitude and loved her family and we will miss her Christmas Letters and Blessings.
Richard and Corinne Rekash
Friend
October 26, 2020
Sister Lucy was a member of our family not by blood but by love. I hope she knows how important and loved she was by our family.
Chrissy Kirk
October 26, 2020
What a great loss to the world. She will be missed by so many.
Thecla Hanssen
Student
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
