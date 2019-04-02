Home

Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
Luciano Franceschina
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian Ave.
Oak Park, IL
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian Ave.
Oak Park, IL
Luciano Franceschina Obituary
Franceschina, Luciano Was called to God on March 21, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Stephanie (nee Wajda); brother of the late Giovanni; loving father of Luigi (Rachael) Franceschina; proud grandfather of Luca and Massimo. 50-year lifetime member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers (Terrazzo Mechanic), member of the Furlan Family of Chicago, and lifetime member of the Italian Cultural Center. Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302. Private Family Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Family will be greeting guests at 10:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home. (312) 666-2673 or www.cruz-sojkafh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
