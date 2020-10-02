1/
Lucia Romano
{ "" }
Romano, Lucia

Romano, Lucia nee Morales: beloved wife of the late Kenneth "Kenny" Romano, Sr., loving mother of Kenneth James Jr, Kathleen McKenna, Gina (Paul) DiSabato and Paul; cherished grandmother of Patrick, Lucia, Zachary, Dominic, Kailey, Alejandra, Benjamin, and Kylie; devoted daughter of the late Lorenzo and the late Seferina Morales; dear sister of the late Martina Reyes, Belia (Mariano) Castillo, Raymond (Darlene) Morales, Lorenzo Jr. (Connie) Morales, Johnny Rey (Patrice) Morales and the late Catherine Morales; loving aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Visitation Sunday, October 4, 2020 at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church1039 W. 32nd Street from 3 pm to 6 pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 9:30 am. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carmelita Sandoval
Classmate
