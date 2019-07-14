|
|
Cummings, Lucas Paul 12-year-old son of the late Matthew J. Cummings and Nicole Ryan; loving brother and best friend of Matthew R. Cummings; grandson of Kevin and Nadine (nee Nietopiel) Ryan (CFD), and John and the late Susan (Kozakowski) Cummings (CFD); amazing nephew of Daniel, Stephen (Elizabeth), Colleen Cummings, and Kelly Ryan; cousin to Connor, Joseph, Patrick, Kevin, Zachary, and Cassidy; very special friend to many. We will miss your smile, hugs, and laughter until we meet again. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 S. Southwest Highway, Palos, IL. Mass of the Resurrection Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following charities: Chicago Fire Department Ignite the Spirit, attn: Richard Pinskey, 6400 N. Northwest Highway, Unit #402, Chicago, IL 60631; or The Bridge Teen Center, 15555 S. 71st Court, Orland Park, IL 60462.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019