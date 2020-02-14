Home

Services
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church
Resources
Louise Washagan Obituary
Washagan, Louise T. (nee Ebner). Devoted companion for 36 years to Frank Cwik; loving mother of James Washagan and Steve (Karen) Washagan; dear grandmother of Katherine and Kristin Washagan; cherished sister of the late Frank (Rosemary) Ebner, Joe (Constance) Ebner, Julius (Lillian) Ebner, Herman (Pauline) Ebner, Margaret (Frank) Oswald, August (Ann) Ebner and Raymond (WWII Army Veteran) Ebner; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, February 17, 2020 9:15 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to St. Jane de Chantal Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2020
