Washagan, Louise T. (nee Ebner). Devoted companion for 36 years to Frank Cwik; loving mother of James Washagan and Steve (Karen) Washagan; dear grandmother of Katherine and Kristin Washagan; cherished sister of the late Frank (Rosemary) Ebner, Joe (Constance) Ebner, Julius (Lillian) Ebner, Herman (Pauline) Ebner, Margaret (Frank) Oswald, August (Ann) Ebner and Raymond (WWII Army Veteran) Ebner; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, February 17, 2020 9:15 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to St. Jane de Chantal Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2020