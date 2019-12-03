|
Mohr, Louise M. (nee Seper) Age 95. Beloved wife of the late August; loving sister of the late Mary Fine, the late Annie Seper and the late Josephine Seper; fond aunt of Herbert Fine. Louise was a lifetime member of Eastern Star Chapter 1 and a member of the American Legion Post 232 Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St., Palos Park, IL 60464 appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Service will be held December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019