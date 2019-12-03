Home

Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Louise Mohr Obituary
Mohr, Louise M. (nee Seper) Age 95. Beloved wife of the late August; loving sister of the late Mary Fine, the late Annie Seper and the late Josephine Seper; fond aunt of Herbert Fine. Louise was a lifetime member of Eastern Star Chapter 1 and a member of the American Legion Post 232 Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Memorial Church, 10300 W. 131st St., Palos Park, IL 60464 appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Service will be held December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019
