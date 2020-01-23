Home

Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:45 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Louise Gomez Obituary
Gomez, Louise (nee Martinez) Age 88, of Chicago. At rest January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Gomez. Loving mother of Joe "Chaco" (Cathy), Rose (Joe) Zielinski, Frank, Louie, John (Stella) and the late Thomas Gomez. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dearest sister of Dorothy, Angie, Betty, Lupe (Francis) and predeceased by many more. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10:45 a.m. from Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka, Manager/Director), 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago to St. Rene Goupil Church, Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 23, 2020
