Louis W. "Luke" Kent
Kent, Louis W. "Luke"

Louis W. "Luke" Kent, age 79, United States Army Veteran of Vietnam. Beloved husband of Dorothy, nee Sareny. Loving father of Denise (Nick) Lugo. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Olivia. Dear brother of Linda (Daniel) Pendergraft and Kip (Robin) Kent. Loving brother-in-law and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Luke was a lifelong resident of Oak Forest and the former Building Commissioner of Oak Forest. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Inurnment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Louis's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions; Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 25 People in the Funeral Home at one time. For information: 708-687-2990.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
