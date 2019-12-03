Home

Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Louis Varlotta Obituary
Varlotta, Louis Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Nellie (nee Oriatti); loving father of Thomas (Gloria) and the late John Varlotta; dearest father-in-law of Barbara (Rich) Renik; devoted grandfather of Dawn Seavey, David Varlotta, Beth (Jason) Burns, Michael Varlotta, Louis Varlotta and Zachary Varlotta; dear great-grandfather of ten; dearest great-great-grandfather of one; cherished brother of Annette (the late Ed) Buckingham, Jean (the late John) Condon and the late Marie Napalillo; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 3, 2019
