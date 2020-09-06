1/
Louis R. Cosco
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cosco, Louis R.

Louis R. "Louie" Cosco, Retired CFD, age 86, late of Mount Greenwood formerly of Grand Crossing. Beloved husband of Joan nee Basil; devoted father of Jean (Dave) Mitchell, Russell Cosco, Toni (Bob) Lynch, and Luke (Kelly) Cosco; proud grandfather of Traci (Matt) Ceretto, David (Bridgette) Mitchell, Dennis Mitchell, Luke Cosco, Amanda Cosco, and Ryan Cosco; cherished great-grandfather of Emma Mitchell, Paige Mitchell, Elizabeth Mitchell, Lily Ceretto, and Lauren Mitchell; loving brother of Marian (late John) Siciliano; dear brother-in-law of Tony Basil, the late Mary (late Bob) Canavan, Jean (late Joe) Zubeck and James (Julie) Basil; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud Member of the Gaelic Fire Brigade, B.O.B., and Local 2. Family will gather privately on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Church for Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) (708) 460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Christina Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
R.I.P. MY FRIEND.
JERRY CONSIDINE
Friend
September 5, 2020
Louie was one of the nicest men that I’ve ever worked with. I worked with him at Breathing Apparatus Service (of the CFD). He always in a good mood and loved to have a good laugh.
Tom Guth
Coworker
September 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.RIP my friend
Jim Kroulaidis
Friend
September 5, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences to Joan and the family. I know he will be missed by many because he was loved by everyone he met. We had great times when we worked together at Air Mask on the Chicago Fire Department. Jimmy and Yvette Sutera
James Sutera
Friend
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved